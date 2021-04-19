Siouxland organization helping people with disabilities get back into the workforce

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pandemic has forced many Americans to lose their jobs including millions of people with barriers to employment.

New Perspective Inc is a social services organization in Sioux City. They provide an employment program that helps people with disabilities get a job and keep it.

Serena Garvin is the employment director for New Perspectives Inc.

“It’s a program that serves people with barriers to employment and we work with them one on one,” Garvin said.

“We all have a very strong belief that everyone deserves the choice of if they want to have employment or not and that that barrier that they have or may be dealing with can be worked with so they can have a successful outcome,” Garvin added.

Like Stephanie Ferris.

“My disabilities does not stop me from doing much of anything. I can do most of everything like a normal person could,” Ferris said.

However, Ferris said some days can be challenging.

“Having a job coach is a really good thing because if you’re not having a very good day and you need someone to talk to, that’s what they’re there for. To help you deal with the situation you’re in. And people like me who have disabilities, sometimes things can get very frustrating and they come and help and it makes things easier,” Ferris added.

Being out of the workforce because of the pandemic was difficult for Ferris, but she said she’s grateful for the employment program to help get her back working, and with her friends.

“Stephanie has those same feelings inside of her of wanting to have worth by having a job, contributing to her community. All those things should still be available for anybody who chooses and wants to work and we’re just there to provide additional supports to help them with their success,” job coach JeriKay Otto said

“It brings me joy and happiness to know that I have a lot of people around and especially the bosses and the job coaches and people who work all over around here,” Otto said.

If you’re looking for a job and might be interested their services, you can apply through New Perspective Inc to be part of the program.