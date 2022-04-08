SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Often when a child is taken into foster care they arrive with only the clothes on their backs, but a Siouxland organization wants to make sure kids get the things that they need.

The Siouxland Foster Closet wants to help foster children and their caretakers make the transition just a little smoother with their new Comfort Care Program. It’ll give kids a duffle bag to put their personal items in.

The organization’s founder said foster care kids usually have to put their things in trash bags, which just adds to an already difficult situation.

“We just want to provide kids with the dignity of having a new, nice bag to put their belongings in. We also have luggage tags that go with the duffle bags, one side of it refers families to the Foster Closet, while the other side says ‘my stuff’ and there’s space for kids to write their name and claim that bag as their own so they have their own things,”

Foster kids will also receive an overnight bag with books, toiletries, stuffed toys and other things to make their first night with their foster home less scary.