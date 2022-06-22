SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization is working on keeping trash and litter from being a problem in the community.

22on22 is an organization that works with the Iowa Storm-Water Education Program to pick up trash.

The group gets together on the 22nd of each month moving from location to location while picking up at least 22 pieces of garbage.

A volunteer on the Environmental Advisory Board said that if you see trash, you shouldn’t leave it there.

“We just wanna make sure, you know, if you walk by and you see plastic bags in trees and you see them floating in the water, it’s a problem for the wildlife, not just us,” said Sarah Nelson.

Nelson said the organization has reusable trash bags and grocery bags at farmers’ markets to help reduce waste.