Siouxland organization creates handwashing challenge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland organization has launched a social media and community challenge on the importance of handwashing, something we’re doing a lot more often these days.

According to the CDC hand washing reduces respiratory illnesses, like colds, by nearly 20 percent. That’s why the Boys and Girls Home is launching a social media “challenge” with a little handwashing song.

“Handwashing is here to stay, and you have to do it for 20 seconds. So we needed a song that was 20 seconds long that was catchy, and we’re trying to get a fever going where people jump up and say, ‘Hey! I want to do this,'” Boys and Girls Home and Family Services CEO Art Silva said.

He said one of the first steps was to find someone to sing the song and that someone was Jill Miller, a board member for the organization.

“Remember the ice bucket challenge years ago? Well, this is kind of the same idea but we’re going to do this with something we’ve all been doing lately which is washing our hands,” Miller said.

Miller also helped secure the license to use the original song, “I’m Walkin” by Fats Domino.

“We took that song and Jill moved some words around and it goes, ‘I’m washing, yes indeed. I’m washing for you and me. I’m washing for kids and families,'” Silva said.

He said he hopes the challenge will help people come together and wash their hands like never before.

“We want to bring light into a dark time. We want to be involved in the community. We’re going to be washing hands for a while so let’s do something together. Let’s have some fun doing it together,” Silva added.

People are encouraged to post a video of the challenge on social media and tag friends to get involved.

Silva said he hopes the campaign will also bring awareness to the needs of the Boys and Girls Home.