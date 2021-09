SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Knights of Columbus will be holding an empty can and bottle drive this weekend for charity.

The organization posted on Facebook they will be collecting empty uncrushed cans and plastic bottles on Saturday at their drop-off locations to redeem them in order to make proceeds for the Food Bank of Siouxland and Camp High Hopes.

The Knights of Columbus have currently donated a total of $3,400 to both charities since the can drive started in June 2020.