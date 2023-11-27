SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Thanksgiving weekend just wrapped up and Sunday that follows a week of turkey is estimated to be one of the busiest days of travel.

AAA estimated that more than 65 million Americans were on the move during the holiday weekend with an estimated 49 million of them opting to drive on roads.

With Sunday being the day most return home in order to return to the work grind on Monday, the Sunday that follows is estimated to be one of the busiest.

Sergeant Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department said that it’s best to plan for delays when you travel during the holidays.

“So make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going,” Gill said. “Make sure you pack accordingly. If you’re going to take a long trip, make sure you put some blankets in your car, make sure you have a cell phone charger just in case you get stranded. We always recommend snacks. Just be prepared for the worst happening.”

Sergeant Gill also spoke about the winter weather we now have and how that creates opportunities for thefts. He said it’s best not to leave your car unattended.

“When it gets to be colder weather, we have more thefts from vehicles, people leaving their vehicles unlocked. So make sure you lock your car, don’t start your car and leave your keys in the ignition because again, in the colder months, we have a lot of vehicle thefts, and it’s just an opportunity where the thief sees a vehicle running, keys in the ignition, and steal that car. It happens every day here,” Gill said.

Sergeant Gill reiterated that it is best to take your time and attend your car at all times during the winter months.