SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) — Several law enforcement officers in southeast South Dakota will be graduating from the state basic law enforcement certification course.

On Friday, a total of 44 students from South Dakota will complete a 13-week training program and become fully qualified law enforcement officers.

Those include Brett Craig of the Yankton Police Department, Adam Doyle of the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Norma Probst and Tevin Mielitz of the Vermillion Police Department, and Levi Saunders, of the North Sioux City Police Department.

The 187th basic law enforcement certification course will have a graduation on Friday morning in Pierre.