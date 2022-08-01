SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — National turnover rates for people working in nursing homes has gone up 25% since last year with Iowa alone currently hitting double digits.

In Siouxland, nursing homes are feeling these high turnover rates created by the COVID-19 Pandemic but even so, a few facilities continue to fill all their shifts

“We’re pretty much full staff. We’ve actually been pretty lucky during this whole pandemic to be able to keep our staff. We have a lot of long-term staff. I think we have over 30 people that have been here for at least 15 to 20 years.” said Courtney Hudelson.

currently, the Sunrise Retirement Home is experiencing a 70% turnover rate, but due to local schools, they don’t have staffing problems.

“We’re lucky in our location, we get people from WIT that will come work for us while they’re going to school there or while they’re living in the dorms so it’s a close place for them,” said Courtney Hudelson.

Over 72% of Iowa nursing homes say they’re dealing with staff burnout as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“Workers are frankly just tired. They have been working in the pandemic environment for the past 3 years with no end in sight and while the rest of us see life get back to normal, recently with the decline in cases and the severity of cases of COVID. They are still in the pandemic environment,” said Lori Ristau.

Even with the high turnover rates, nursing homes facing a staffing shortage can’t close down like retailers did.

“So what we are seeing providers do is, they are simply working over time. and the staff that they have their asking them to take on extra shifts. they are also paying additional fees for agency staff to bring in staff from staffing agencies to fill staffing gaps,” said Lori Ristau.

Currently the highest turnover jobs in nursing homes are certified nursing aids, dietary and housekeeping staff.