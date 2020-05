Siouxland nursing homes among many in Iowa to receive PPE shipments

Emily Morris, an RN from Lifescreen, stands in full PPE at a pop up test site at the New Hope Baptist Church by Cempa Community care, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

More than 15,000 nursing homes across America, including some facilities in Siouxland, will be receiving personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The shipments will provide a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the nursing homes.

FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said the agency will send the first shipments with a seven-day supply that started in May and a second wave in early June.

In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.

A list of all Iowa facilities receiving a shipment of PPE can be found below: