Siouxland nursing home taking precautions against COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Concerns continue to grow over the COVID-19 virus, especially as it pertains to the elderly.

The CDC said older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19. This is raising concerns about the precautions nursing homes are taking to protect seniors.

“In nursing homes, there’s more regulations so you just do more automatically,” Kyla Sprakel, the executive director of Holy Spirit Retirement Center, said.

She said they are monitoring sources like the CDC, daily and are doing their best to keep the virus from entering the facility.

“We have a lot of exits to our buildings and we’ve restricted those to one main entrance and that’s the front main entrance and we’ve asked for no visitors during mass time,” Sprakel said.

Sprakel said all visitors are now being asked if they’ve recently traveled abroad.

John Huse lives at the center. He said he’s concerned about contracting the virus.

“I’m washing my hands I’m trying hard not to touch my face….I canceled a trip out of here for a few days because I didn’t want to travel and potentially bring back a virus to this place… I don’t plan on leaving the facility at all until this clears up.”

Alyssa Rusch is the center’s Staff Development and Infection Preventionist. She’s working with residents and staff to stress the same precautions they would to prevent other illnesses, like the flu.

“We’re being very vigilant with our residents. Just taking the time to make sure they’re washing their hands well…there’s not a lot more were doing with the coronavirus besides trying to restrict it from coming into our building,” Rusch said.

If you or someone you know are at a higher risk of getting sick from the illness, the CDC recommends avoiding large crowds and limiting contact with people as much as possible, and of course, washing your hands correctly and consistently.