Siouxland nursing home residents overjoyed to reunite with family, friends

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Almost exactly a year ago, nursing homes closed their doors to visitors, but now that’s changing.

Now that visitation rules for nursing homes have been relaxed some residents said it’s been a lonely year, but they’re hoping to get back to normal.

Around this time last year, the only connection residents at Bickford Assisted Living had to the outside world was virtually or through their window.

“Made you stop and think about what’s most important in life,” resident Mike Boggs said.

Boggs said he’d sleep around the clock to help time pass by and rid the feeling of missing his wife.

“My wife’s been able to come in and you know every day meet for half an hour. I know it’s not very long but we meet, we talk as much as we can — she leaves with tears in her eyes every day. Yeah. And I do, too. I get real emotional,” Boggs said.

Another resident at Bickford said she’s just happy she can reunite with the love of her life.

“Well, I was pretty excited and grateful because you know you get pretty lonesome and I think he was kind of excited about it too. I’ve loved him for a long time and he’s loved me,” Janice Dee’Ann said.

Others said they’re grateful for the little things again.

“I’ve got enough. At my age, I don’t need too much. Just a lot of care and love. I think it’s great going back out to the dining area and eating with all the friends and people that I know. Kind of talking where we left off. When you’re used to being face to face with somebody you just manage it and do the best you can and say tomorrow will be a better day,” Clara Eye said.

And better days are on the horizon.

“Never to be separated again, you know,” Boggs added.

Masks and social distancing are still enforced at Bickford Assisted Living

Staff members tell us they’re doing their best to make sure residents are healthy and happy.