LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — While throwing snowballs is often an activity we associate with kids, a Minnesota nursing home decided it wanted to give their residents the same opportunity.

The Good Samaritan Society’s nursing home in Luverne set up a battle zone for residents wanting to hurl snowballs at their friends.

“It’s kind of like an activity that they’re working out, but not working out,” activity director Marissa Nelson said.

Residents lined up behind makeshift walls to launch snowballs, while staff did their best to keep up with the residents and pick up the ammo.

“Even though they’re not really initially workout classes, they’re fun games, but they’re using passive range of motion, active range of motion. But initially it’s for them to have fun,” says Nelson.

Resident Mary Anderson definitely had fun, but she also got tired after a while.

“It was a workout,” Anderson said.

But it’s not all about pummeling your friend.

“We like to do the competition because we are– I’m very competitive, but it’s just more for fun. They’ll just throw back and forth. They’ll probably stop and pause and laugh at each other, but other than that, they’ll just throw them back and forth,” Nelson said.

And while it may not be real snow that the residents are throwing, it brings in the real joy of a snowball fight.

“I had a ball,” says Anderson.

It’s by design that activities such as the snowball fight benefit residents’ hearts as well as their physical health.