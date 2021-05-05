Siouxland nurses honored at ‘Heart of Healthcare’ event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Throughout the pandemic, Siouxland nurses have played a crucial role keeping folks healthy. On Wednesday, five nurses were recognized for their hard work.

Wednesday evening, the annual “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” event took place in South Sioux City. Local nurses are nominated by community members who also vote on who get named one of the five top nurses.

Last year’s event was not held due to COVID-19, but the pandemic truly emphasized the important work nurses do.

“The nursing profession as all healthcare, has been through a tremendous year, so I think it’s great that people were able to get together and celebrate the profession of nursing,” said keynote speaker Wendy Lindley.

This was the third year the local award event for nursing was held.