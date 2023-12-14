SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you feel more generous during the holiday season, you’re not the only one. KCAU went to local nonprofits to see if holiday generosity is seen at charitable organizations in Siouxland.

“It’s really good for a person’s heart and soul to see the people in need,” said Ashley Mareau, director of public relations at The Gospel Mission.

While the holiday season is the time to give to your loved ones, it’s also the perfect time to give back to those in need. Siouxland nonprofits like the Gospel Mission typically see an increase in volunteers during the end of the year.

While most of us may be receiving presents this holiday, volunteering could be the greatest gift of all.

“We’re all used to being with our family during Christmas, around the Christmas tree having a huge feast, getting all these presents,” Mareau said. “I think they need to realize these people aren’t going to get a gift. If all we give them is a hot delicious meal, that is a gift.”

Places like the Siouxland Soup Kitchen also see an increase in volunteers. However, once the new year hits, there seems to be a sudden decline.

“We have a bigger need for donations and volunteers this time of year, but then that leads into after the holidays,” said Lyn Klunder, director of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. “People are tired, they go back to work, they go back to school, and then in January we usually have a lull in our volunteers.”

If you are feeling generous this holiday season, consider volunteering your time to help those in need. It could change your life.

“If anybody is on the fence to volunteer, just do it,” Mareau said. “I promise you’ll love it and you’ll have regretted the time you drug your feet to get here, you know, because it’s a life changing experience.”

If you’d like to learn more about how to volunteer in Siouxland, click here.