Siouxland nonprofits in need of donations to keep homeless warm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While many can put on extra layers or duck indoors to avoid the frigid cold, those without a home don’t have the same options.

“Some people, their pride gets in the way and they won’t even ask to move in and we know that they’re sleeping in cars or whatever,” Paul Mahaffie, of the Gospel Mission, said.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has already had people with frostbite injuries. Two women have reportedly lost fingers because of it.

“I’ve gotten frostbit on the top of my ear just from not having a stocking cap,” said Jason Strom.

“You know to stop and think, coming up this weekend it’s going to be brutal. I don’t know how some of them survive some of these people that are out on the street. It’s concerning. It really is,” Paul said.

“My thumbs go numb and you can’t feeling nothing. I dropped my coffee cup like, numerous times,” said Phillip Groves.

A new mom staying at the shelter says she’s concerned about her baby in these frigid temperatures.

“Basically worried and scared that she’s going to get sick. And too sick that we can’t get it under control or something. Scared about that. The weather,” said Yasmen Huss.

Both the Siouxland Soup Kitchen and the Gospel Mission are accepting donations at this time.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is looking for things like large cans of baked beans or chili beans, plastic silverware, hefty to-go containers, fresh fruits and vegetables, blankets, and boots.

The Gospel Mission is looking for warm clothes such as thick coats, hand warmers, and blankets.