Siouxland nonprofits help save Christmas for those in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 2020 has been a tough year on families, causing many of them to lean on Siouxland nonprofits for some help this holiday.

“People are just crazy this year with how giving and loving they are,” said Executive Director Jean Logan, with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland was able to make Christmas happen for more than 600 kids this holiday season.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward and offered us a check, cash or taken a family this year because it has meant so much to the families, we have seen a lot of tears this year,” said Logan.

Across town, The Salvation Army provided more than 6,000 gifts for kids, as well as food, for their families this holiday.

“Thank you to all the people who volunteered to ring the bell, who donated gifts for children, who donated coats to kids to help keep them warm, we are so grateful to the Siouxland community for helping us once again help those in need,” said Captain Chris Clarke, with the Siouxland Salvation Army.

Another organization United way, which helps support dozens of Siouxland non-profits is providing more support than ever before.

“Nonprofits have really stepped up we have seen so many of them partnering together in new ways we have been happy to support some of that works. So, we are really looking forward to being able to continue to provide help that is need in the community,” said Heather Hennings, with United Way of Siouxland.

But the ongoing need in Siouxland isn’t stopping heading into 2021. Organizations are having to rely heavily on meeting their fundraising campaign goals.

“So far, we’ve raised $2.4 million. Our goal is to raise $3.4 million. So, we still have some donations that we thing are going to come in with that do think we are going to be about $360,000 short of our goal,” said Hennings.

“We are looking to have a $25,000 short fall in our Red Kettle Campaign, so we are looking for ways to make up that,” said Clarke.

These short falls are going to cause nonprofits to think outside the box when seeking donations, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty around in person events in the new year.

“We are committed to meeting those needs, so we can’t look at way for cutting we have to look at ways that we can fulfill those needs, so we will definitely be looking at fundraisers to make up,” said Clarke.