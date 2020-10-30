Siouxland nonprofits gear up for the holiday season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is quickly approaching, and with the pandemic, an influx of families are in need of assistance. It’s not even Halloween yet, and Siouxland nonprofits are already gearing up for the holidays.

“The holidays start off early for us around here and we will run now until right before Christmas to get everything delivered to families,” said Jean Logan, the Executive Director of Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

During the pandemic, the Community Action Agency of Siouxland has provided food and personal items to more than 2,000 people and that number continues to rise.

“I think all of the food pantries are feeling stressed, the demand is up and rightly so, we still have quite a few people in our community whose hours have not returned to normal, or maybe because of their own health concerns or they are have someone in their family that is not able to return to work at this time,” said Logan.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is not the only organization that has seen an influx of people in need of services. The Food Bank of Siouxland has had a 70 percent increase in recent months.

“We’ve received so many calls of people saying I’ve never had to do this before I’ve never been in this situation how do I get help what do I do,” said Valerie Petersen, the Development Director at the Food Bank of Siouxland.

To help fill in the gap, these Siouxland organizations are stepping up.

“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from local businesses in our community Tyson has been an amazing partner, Hy-Vee is always here to support as well as Fareway,” said Petersen.

But there’s still a lot you can do leading up to the holidays for these nonprofits.

“We would love to have anybody who is wanting to help out come in and spending a few hours with us,” said Petersen.

“Whether that be financially or offering to deliver a meal or maybe provide a meal for someone around Thanksgiving or Christmas time,” said Logan.

Click here for Volunteer/Donation opportunities Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Click here for Volunteer/Donation opportunities for Food Bank of Siouxland.

