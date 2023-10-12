SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Siouxland Tennis Association Inc. received funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The nonprofit organization obtained $700,000. The money is part of $70 million in grant funding handed out for the second funding cycle of Nebraska’s “shovel-ready capital recovery and investment program”.

The local association currently operates three indoor tennis courts in South Sioux City with construction on additional courts underway.

Funds from the state program help non-profits with “capital projects that were delayed due to COVID-19” or will provide a positive economic impact in Nebraska.