Siouxland non-profits gathered for panel discussion on volunteering

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – On Tuesday, Siouxland Philanthropy held their first meeting of the year, gathering to discuss the importance of volunteers.

Non-profits from across Siouxland, including the Junior League of Sioux City, Sioux City Growth Organization, and Volunteer Siouxland, joined for the networking event.

A panel of experts gave advice on developing community engagement and retaining volunteers, something that’s crucial to keep these local charities running.

“Most non-profits rely a lot on volunteers, so we do rely a lot on the community. Organizations want to have involvement. So whether you’re someone who can volunteer an hour a day, an hour a year, whatever you can do to give back,” said Jennifer Heart, President of Siouxland Philanthropy.

Siouxland Philanthropy meets about once a month connecting people who care about working to better our community.

The organization says they’re always looking for new members.