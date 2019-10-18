Siouxland non-profit proposes donating building to Sioux City for homeless

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A Siouxland non-profit is hoping their building can help out the local homeless population once they move to their new location.

The Boys and Girls Home and Family Services will be moving out of their current building at 2101 Court Street in the coming years, and the president proposing the city use the building for support services and housing.

The 100-year-old former hospital would cost $4 million dollars to demolish.

It’s why the organization’s leaders say the city take the building and develop it or housing.

But Sioux City’s mayor says that the city isn’t equipped for that.

“We’re certainly going to help the Boys and Girls Home find a developer that will actually come in a take over the property. The city doesn’t have the resources to redo that building, but we’ll work with them. If we find a developer, we’ll do everything we can because we need housing in this community,” said Bob Scott, Mayor of Sioux City.

Mayor Scott also said that there isn’t much support for taking over the building by the city from members of the city council.

