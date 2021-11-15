Siouxland non-profit organizations collect checks from Big Give event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Big Give event took place last month and raised over $190,000 for local non-profit organizations.

Representatives from the charities gathered at the Tyson Events Center on Monday to collect the checks. Kelly Erie, Public Relations Volunteer Manager of the Siouxland Humane Society, said she’s thankful for Siouxland’s helpful community.

“This truly means a lot to the Siouxland Humane Society,” Erie said. “It truly means a lot to all the non-profit organizations out there. It just shows what kind of community that we live in and the support and the love and we cannot say thank you enough to all of our supporters.”

Erie said the Humane Society will use the money to purchase a new service vehicle which will help transfer pets.