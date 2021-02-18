Siouxland natives living in Texas share winter storm experiences

(KCAU) — Frigid cold temperatures are nothing new for Siouxlanders this time of year, but it’s causing cities throughout Texas to shut down. Some Texans who have roots in Siouxland are sharing their experiences of the current conditions in Texas.



“CPS the energy company down here is asking people to turn their thermostats down to 68 and shut off everything that you absolutely don’t need,” said Branden Lewis, a former Ida Groves resident.

Lewis now lives in the Lone Star state with ties from Ida Groves.



“I’ve been lucky enough that I have not lost power. I have friends that have been without power for 72 hours. They shut off our water yesterday when everything was melting and warming up,” said Lewis.



It’s a similar scenario for Katie Martinz. She’s from Battle Creek, Iowa, and has been in San Antonio for 7 years.



“Fortunately, we have had power the whole time. We’ve had water it’s just been low pressure but yeah, it’s different, no one is delivering, you don’t see snowplows like you would see in Iowa, no one’s prepared,” said Martinz.

However, Iowans like Jeff Siebrecht, who is a former resident of Odebolt, are able to provide a little insight into how people in the Midwest deal with snow and ice.



“You know, it’s funny a lot my co-workers reach out to me and ask ‘how do you drive in the ice and snow? We’re not used to this,'” said Siebrecht. “But like I said, we feel real fortunate and a little guilty that we haven’t had any of our power go out or any of our water lines frozen up.”

But with over 300,000 Texans still without power, Sioux City natives Nikalie Hombs and Madeline Parmelle say they’ve watched their community rally around those in need.



“Who needs help they are offering up their homes and stuff like come over and if you can walk here or they are helping with baby formula and medicine because people can’t get their prescriptions. I know a lot of people are selling their own breast milk that they have in their freezers if they can deliver it to them,” said Hombs and Parmelle.