Siouxland Native Americans marched for lost children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Native Americans marched through Sioux City Wednesday morning to remember their children lost in the foster care system.

Dozens of Native Americans marched and prayed for their forgotten children. Manape LaMere’s late father organized the march back in 2003. He said the marches highlight their commitment to their youth.

“Never going away,” LaMere said. “That was one of the things my dad talked about was we can get up and we can say a lot of things, but over time sometimes we go away.”

Terry Medina helped organize the march this year and said the march has a much different tone than when it started 19 years ago.

“So now we’ve come 19 years later and it’s healing,” Medina said. “It’s all about respect. It’s all about attitudes. It’s about being kind to the relatives, so this is a really special day.”

The Department of Human Services reported 143 active Native children cases for the western region of Iowa last month.