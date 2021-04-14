Siouxland National Guard troops return home after 10-month deployment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After 10 months of deployment, the 113th Cavalry has come home to Siouxland.

90 Army National Guard troops from the Le Mars, 113th Cavalry stepped off the plane at the 195th Air Base earlier Tuesday.

The troops spent 10 months in the Horn of Africa, and a short stint in Texas before heading back to Siouxland.

“You know, I can only just say thank you to their service to state and nation. What they’re and their families have done for Iowa and the U.S. is just phenomenal,” said Brig. General Steve Osborn.



Osborn about the National Guard plays a critical role on the world stage.

“National Guard is a part of our United States Army, it’s all over the world. I mean we’re here to support Iowa, we’re here to do our domestic mission and support the governor, we’re also here to support the United States of America and the president and go where we’re needed as part of our military,” said Osborn.

The group took charter busses back to their base in Le Mars to meet with their families.