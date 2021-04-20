Siouxland NAACP president reacts to Chauvin verdict

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — From Minnesota to New York and right here in Siouxland, people could feel the ripple from the jury’s verdict Tuesday, finding Derek Chauvin Chauvin guilty of all his charges.

Sioux City NAACP President Ike Rayford said that the guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial shows that no one is above the law.

“You know we’re excited that this is a reset moment for us and we can sit down at the table and say what are the things that we need to do going forward where we work with law enforcement, law enforcement working with the community and we can do the things that are needed and we can do the things that are needed so that the community feels safe but also law enforcement feels safe to do their jobs,” said Rayford. “Because ultimately, protect and serve is what they sign up to do and is an opportunity for them to do that and know that there is some accountability to actions because we know that no one is above the law and the verdict today said that.”

Rayford hopes that the Sioux City police will continue to work with members of the community.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.