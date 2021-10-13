Siouxland museum to house replica cattle car as lesson of Holocaust atrocities

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tolerance Week is teaming up with the Sioux City Railroad Museum to extend their impact year round.

The museum is now home to a 1940s-era rail car that will be made into a replica of the cattle cars used to transport Jews during the Holocaust. The car will serve as a tool to teach area students about how the atrocities during World War II happened.

Organizers from Tolerance Week said it will be more memorable lesson.

“Its all a lesson and its a very, very important lesson. One survivor was quoted as saying, when he was doing a presentation, he said, ‘The most important thing is that it happened, therefore it can happen again,'” said Kelli Erickson, a Tolerance Week board member.

They plan to have the car completed in the fall of next year but will still use it in their programing this upcoming spring.

