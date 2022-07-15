CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – The first images released from the James Webb space telescope caught the attention of folks of all ages. The Sanford Museum & Planetarium is taking steps to teach Siouxlanders young and old about NASA’s newest discovery.

Ever since the first images from the James Webb space telescope were released, Sanford Museum & Planetarium Educator Kerisa Pingel has a hard time containing her excitement.

“Wow, of course. Breathtaking. We had it live streaming here at the museum. So we had just a small crowd come watch with us, but very impressive,” Museum Educator Kerisa Pingel said.

The Museum Director has also been anticipating the images for some time.

“We have been excited about these photos coming out since December when they sent the telescope up, so we were very very excited about it and we read about it and had an idea of what the images would be,” Museum Director Linda Burkhart said.

Because of the deep field photos, both Pingel and Burkhart are hosting programs in local libraries to make sure Siouxlanders further understand the universe we live in.

“It uses the infrared portion of the spectrum. So we are able to now see through gas and dust, which means, you know, further out into space and further back into time more or less,” Pingel said.

“You are seeing things the humankind has never seen before, and it’s going to continue. Every image that the telescope gives us is going to be new information for all of us. And it’s going to make a difference. So pay attention,” Burkhart said.

The next Webb Telescope teaching session will happen Thursday, July 21st at the Alta Community Library.