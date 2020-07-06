Siouxland Municipal Band wraps summer series

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Even with the shorter season, the Siouxland Municipal Band’s summer concert series went out with a bang.

Playing their last concert of the season, the band kept with the holiday theme, playing patriotic pieces like “Fanfare For The Common Man” and “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Despite COVID-19 and required social distancing restrictions, they always aim to put on a great perfomance.

“To see some of the same people we see every year, you know, we’ve got a good core group of audience members and it was great to see them at our first concert and it’s great to see them again tonight,” said Michael Prichard, director of the Sioux City Municipal Band.

The band hopes to return to playing as normal by next season.