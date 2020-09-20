Siouxland motorcycle club hosts event to support first responders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland’s newest motorcycle club was showing support for first responders near Battery Park on Saturday.

The Shot Gun Motorcycle Club hosted their first Support the Blue event. The event was free to the public with live entertainment, food, and a silent auction.

Support the Blue organizers told KCAU 9 News they cannot stress the importance of community support for first responders.

“We gotta get out and support all the first responders, you know, just, they work so hard, especially with everything going on, the COVID and all that, and so just, we’re out here to show them that we’re here for you. Come on down. Have fun. It’ll cost you nothing,” said Brian Hall, with the club.

The club hopes to make the event annual.