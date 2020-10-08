Siouxland mothers that have lost a child form support group at Sunnybrook Community Church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of Siouxland women are coming together to support one another after the unimaginable has happened to their families: losing a child.

The Sunnybrook Community Church is opening its doors to a new group that’s formed for grieving mothers in Siouxland.

They say laughter is the best medicine, but it’s taken time for these women to smile again.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, but it may so that’s what we are here for,” said Mandy Clausen, one of the leaders of the Bereaved Mothers Group.

Clausen and Francine Holtzen share a special bond, they are both mothers that have lost a child.

“We just really felt like there needed to be a place where moms can go and find hope in a real relationship with other moms who are clinging on to hope as well,” said Francine Holtzen, a leader for the Bereaved Mothers Group,

The pair decided to form a grieving mother’s group at Sunnybrook Community Church after an overwhelming amount of women shared their own experiences with a loss of a child.

“Through some of the hurt and pain, that God is redeeming it and that he is working through it in their lives and their families and beyond, we just want to support that and not get in the way,” said B.J. Van Kalsbeek, a Congregational Life Pastor at Sunnybrook Community Church.

The group plans to have their first meeting on October 26 and then begin meeting quarterly.

“We want to provide a time for moms to really connect with one another through small group discussion and really experience the hope of having to live this new and different life,” said Holtzen.

The support group is providing mothers with an outlet to experience faith and healing as they navigate a new normal.

“It was so comforting for me to talk to moms who are 10 years down the road, six years down the road, three years down the road. They are doing this, they are living life still and that brought me a lot of hope too,” said Clausen.

Click here if you are interested in registering to be apart of the Bereaved Mothers Group.

