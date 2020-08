SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning Siouxland!

Temperatures are going to warm up today with more areas experiencing temperatures in the 80s.

The forecast high in Sioux City will be 82°, with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the south between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts possibly reaching up to 25 mph.

