Siouxland morel mushroom hunters experience dry season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mushroom hunting season is coming to an end, and if you haven’t found too many morels this year, you’re not alone.

“This year has been a dry year,” Caitlin Muller with Stone State Park said. “Not a lot of people are finding good yields of mushrooms this year. I know some people who have talked to me have said their mushrooms are a little drier, a little smaller. “

Muller says that’s mostly because of the weather we’ve been having, but some still have had luck this season.

Former Sioux City Councilman Brent Hoffman is an expert when it comes to mushroom hunting.

“Even though it’s considered a dry year, and we’re not seeing a bonanza out in the field, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still mushrooms out there,” Hoffman said.

He says the prime time to hunt for morels is April 15 to May 15 in areas where soil tends to heat up faster. Like near the river, where the soil is more sand-like. However, since this year has been dry and delayed, you might still have time.

“You typically want to have your ground temperature up around 50 degrees around 2 to 4 inches below ground,” said Hoffman. “They do sometimes tend to prefer damp conditions.”

Hoffman’s been hunting for years now, so like most veteran morel hunters, he has his spots. He says the best places to look will always be around the same area you’ve found them in the past.

“There are some public places that are well known to have mushrooms that would be Snyder’s bend, along the river, out at McCook lake. Some trees are better than others for that symbiotic relationship with the fungus called a mycelium, and among those would be American elm trees, coffee trees, apple trees. Once you found one, you’ll kind of develop that eye of what to look for, and you’ll know where to try out again next year.”

Morels grow in all 50 states and each state has a different prime growing season. So, if you plan on traveling this summer, keep an eye out for those morels, the season might not be over for you just yet.