Siouxland mission groups wary of Haiti trips amid President Moise assassination

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Moise told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will serve out his term despite rising violence, poor economic performance and months of protests over unresolved allegations of corruption in his predecessor’s administration. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private home. His wife was also wounded in the attack. The escalation of the unrest is now impacting mission groups, including some that operate out of Siouxland.

Mission groups in Siouxland are concerned about how they carry out their charitable work in the future.

“The primary role of touch of hope is to support a school and our small community called Simonette, and we also have an orphanage and then Rosie’s Boutique which we employ women through,” said Megan Likness, whose family runs the Touch of Hope Ministry.

Likness said the assassination is a sign of the current political unrest worsening.

In this Oct. 11, 2015 photo, presidential candidate Jovenel Moise, center, from the PHTK political party, arrives for a campaign rally in Carrefour, Haiti. Haiti will hold elections on Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

“It’s a huge shock and a huge devastation but it seems to be the tipping point of what has been happening in Haiti over the past two years,” Likness said.

And it’s impacted their regular mission trips. The group used to spend half the year on the island doing charitable work.

“It’s just not safe, there’s been a lot of violence with the gangs and all of that that has been going on. But because of our Haitian leaders, our main ministry with our school has still been going on, we just haven’t been able to travel back and forth like we normally do,” said Likness.

Members of Mission-Haiti commented further on the current situation in the island nation.

“The roads are too unsafe to travel. There is a lot of kidnapping and bandits and trouble along the road so it is, people put up roadblocks. It’s unsafe for us to travel throughout the country. A lot of missions have started flying remotely from little regional airports to little regional airports,” said Bethany Perissien, a Medical Administrator at Mission-Haiti.

“Our main concern is our people in Haiti are safe. People are living in fear right now. They spoke to many in Haiti this morning and they just said everyone is silent. No one is going to their jobs, no one is going to their schools,” said Likness

Likness said Touch of Hope started ten years ago and the missions provide education to nearly 1,200 students.