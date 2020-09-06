Siouxland Miracle Riders return home from a 3,400-mile journey

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of eight men hit the open road on August 29. They were on a mission to help bring awareness and raise funds for the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. Now, the boys are back in town.

The leader of the group, Matt Thompson said the 3,400-mile ride through seven other states including Nebraska and South Dakota is similar to a child’s experience battling cancer. Each day had its ups and downs.

“They don’t know what’s going to happen. The next day they might be fine and then the next day they are in the hospital. We had some situations like that this year where we were fine one day and then the next day a bike wouldn’t start,” said Thompson.

Despite a few setbacks during the fifth annual ride, the goal remained the same for the Siouxland Miracle Riders.

“We ride to help raise funds and awareness so that they have the services and the equipment they need to get better or to win that fight and get home to their family,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he keeps a blood pressure cuff from a neonatal intensive care unit for premature babies on his bike as a reminder for what he’s riding for.

“So, if there are troubles in the day or I’m hot or maybe I’m just tired, I look at that and think, ‘You know what these kids are fighting every day. They’re winning their battle. I think I can squeeze out thirty more miles. I think it’s okay. I’m a little hot today, and so the pressure’s on’,” said Thompson.

The ride is made possible by donors and sponsors. However, this year was different for one Sioux City man who usually just donates to the cause. This time around, he’s decided to strap on his helmet.

“Donated for the last several years ever since it’s been in action, and so instead of just donating for it, I felt compelled to actually go on it,” said Rod Lieber, a Siouxland Miracle Rider.

Lieber said the crew would travel nearly 450 miles a day.

“We went anywhere from almost a 100 degree to 32 degrees and rain, no snow,” said Lieber.

Lieber said this trip has given him memories that will last him a lifetime.

“Boy, what a group! All different personalities and just very nice people…just amazing, absolutely amazing,” said Lieber.

Next week, the Siouxland Miracle Riders will come together again and present a check to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Miracle Children’s Network for the funds they raised this year.