SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Miracle Riders have returned to Sioux City after this year’s Ride for Miracles.

The roundtrip was more than 4,600 miles long and lasted for 12 days.

This year’s goal was to raise $50,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network to purchase 11 new Nara adjustable bassinets for newborn babies.

Unfortunately, they will not be able to meet their goal but as one member said, they will still be able to buy several bassinets.

“If we can make a difference in one more child’s life cause each bed you now with the 10 beds that we’re able to buy, you figure if that helps one mother a week and we got 10 beds and they’re 52 weeks. I mean that’s 520 kids that we’re able to help with this,” said Miracle Rider Matt Thompson.

If you would like to give donations to the Miracle Riders you can find their website here.