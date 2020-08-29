Siouxland Miracle Riders hit the road for 5th annual ride

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A special group of Siouxland bikers geared up on Saturday for an eight-day journey throughout the midwest.

However, it’s not your average joy ride, they say their annual miracle ride is a mission to raise awareness and funds for the UnityPoint St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network in Sioux City.

“We needed to ride for the kids. We need to get on the bikes this year, and raise money, and help them now more than ever,” said Miracle Rider Matt Thompson.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network cares for more than 23,000 Siouxland kids.

“They’re still sick. They still need services the CMN provides, the equipment, the care that’s all going on in light of everything else, and they still need our help,” said Thompson.

Despite COVID-19, The Siouxland Miracle Riders have decided once again to gear up for their annual 3,000-mile journey.

“Kinda towards the Black Hills, Yellowstone, through Monsula, Montana, down around the west side through that mountain range, down through Boise, Salt Lake City, into Moab, Utah. Then wiggle our way through Colorado, Silverton, Pagosa Springs–end the trip through coming back through Kansas and Nebraska,” said Thompson.

With community support, the riders have raised around $25,000 this year.

“Their funds that they have raised go towards helping support a variety of different services and programs we offer here at St. Luke’s. From pediatric rehab equipment to life jacket loaner stations, we’re not only trying to help people in the hospital but for the surrounding areas that we serve,” said Director of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, Children’s Miracle Network Stacey Selk.

However, the riders provide more than just funds. They are giving kids and their families both a break from what’s happening inside the hospital and more importantly, hope.

“We go out we take videos, live feeds, photos we try to send those images back so those kids can see the world through our eyes and see those beautiful places,” said Thompson.

Click here to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, at UnityPoint Heath- St. Luke’s.

Below you can watch the Siouxland Miracle Riders on their eight day journey.