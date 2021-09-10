Siouxland Miracle Riders bring in $42,000 to help out local hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Miracle Riders have announced how much their Ride for Miracles brought in to help out a local hospital.

The Miracle Riders said they’ve raised $42,000 for NICU patients at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. The funds were raised through the Siouxland Community Foundation’s Siouxland Riders for Kids Fund to benefit the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

“We are so thankful for the Siouxland Miracle Riders and their annual effort to raise funds for the local kids of Siouxland,” says Stacey Selk, Director of the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. “Year after year, they rally together to help the more than 24,000 kiddos that come through our doors and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

The funds will go toward the purchase of NicView monitors for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s. The equipment gives families the ability to feel more connected to their hospitalized newborns.

“We do this for the kids of Siouxland,” says head Miracle Rider, Matt Thompson. “We bring these kids who are hospitalized and aren’t able to feel the fresh air and sun on their faces along with us in spirit. Through videos and pictures on our Facebook page we are able to show them what we’re seeing and experiencing on our journey. We hope that it brightens their day.”

In August, the riders set off on a 12-day, 4,600 mile journey across the country in order to raise donations to help out UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s.

For more information, visit the Miracle Riders website.