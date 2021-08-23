Siouxland Miracle Riders begin 4,600-mile journey for good cause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Miracle Riders are on the road again for the 6th Annual Ride for Miracles.

The Siouxland Miracle Riders began their journey. It started at Thompson Electric complete with a small send off ceremony and prayer. The riders have a 12-day, 4,600 mile journey across the country.

The ride will raise money for the local neonatal intensive care unit.

“Very emotional day for all the riders and their families but when we get on those bikes and we head out it’s the… making a difference in the children’s lives, providing these services for them, that’s the excitement, that’s the fire that burns that gets us down the road,” said Matt Thompson, lead Miracle Rider

The riders said raising money for the local NICU has a personal meaning for them.

“So, all of us have either had babies in the NICU or helped by the services that we’ve provided, or been blessed with children who didn’t need it but understand how important that is for the kids. So every year, we’re blessed that we’re able to do this, Thompson said.

The riders hope to raise $40,000 for NICView Monitors.