Siouxland Miracle Riders announce route for 2021 Ride for Miracles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Miracle Riders have announced where they will going on their two-week trip for the 6th Annual Ride for Miracles, which benefits premature babies and their families in Siouxland.

The 2021 Ride for Miracles will depart from Sioux City on Monday, August 23 and return on Friday September 3. Riders will make a trek down south, hitting some of the southern United State’s most scenic roads and well-known roads, including The Twisted Sisters in Texas, Cherohala Highway in Tennessee and North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Parkway that is 469 miles through 29 Virginia and North Carolina counties, linking Shenandoah National Park to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The riders’ goal for this year is to raise $40,000 to purchase NICView Monitors for the UnityPoint Health Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit. The system allows parents of premature babies to see their child even if life circumstances prevents them from being able to physically be in the hospital with them.

“This is one of those opportunities where we can give back. We can help those kids with their fight, we can provide the equipment that helps them get home to their families, we provide the services, the pediatric rehab things like that, that help get them home and healthy and acting just like all the other kids and able to do the things that they weren’t able to do before,” said Matt Thompson, lead Miracle Rider.

To date, the Siouxland Miracle Riders have raised over $150,000, which has been used to help purchase equipment and fund programs for pediatric inpatients and outpatients.

For more information on the event, visit the Miracle Riders website or their Facebook page.