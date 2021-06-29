Siouxland mental health clinic sees high demand in services as pandemic winds down

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Recent legislation from Gov. Reynolds has benefitted Iowa’s platform on mental health issues by adding more statewide funding.

Since COVID-19 restrictions have begun to ease up, many Siouxlanders are going back to their pre-pandemic routine.

For some, they may be feeling overwhelmed socially and are searching for help.

The CEO of Siouxland Mental Health Sheila Martin said she’s seen firsthand the extra demand for mental health services in the area.

“Compared to March of 2020, and April of 2020, we’ve actually seen about a 200 percent increase in demand for our service,” Martin said.

Siouxland Mental Health has recently added their “Rapid-Care” feature, which allows patients to have a psychiatric evaluation within a few days compared to weeks for most agencies.