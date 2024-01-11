SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday’s snow caused many businesses to close their doors for the day, resulting in most doctor and dentist appointments needing to be rescheduled. However, some people were still working from the comfort of their own home.

Since early 2020, Siouxland Mental Health Center has provided locals with Telehealth, a service that allows people to attend their therapy session online. Amy Small, a child and adolescent therapist with the center, said it works just as well as being in person.

“We can actually semi-bring our office right to them in their home,” Small said. “Whether it’s talk therapy or even play therapy for kids, there’s great online apps like a sand tray where you can even do some of that play therapy even when they’re at home,”

This service doesn’t only get used on snow days, as people from rural communities often use them instead of driving to their session.