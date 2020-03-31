Siouxland medical professionals work to keep PPE stocked

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A global shortage of personal protective equipment remains a threat in the fight against COVID-19. Health care workers need PPE to protect themselves and their patients from being infected and infecting others. That equipment includes gloves, gowns, and surgical face masks.

PPE shortages across the globe are leaving health care workers ill equipped to fight COVID-19, and although some hospitals in Siouxland may not be experiencing extreme shortages, these items are needed to stay ahead of the curve.

Dr. Mark Davis is Faith Regional’s Chief Medical Officer. He said even though supplies remain stable they are working to stay ahead.

“The biggest thing that we need right now is probably the same thing everyone needs right now. Surgical masks are always going to be in short supply the N95 masks, isolation gowns,” Dr. Davis said.

He said they are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks. Dr. Davis is calling on all businesses who may have a bulk supply of medical equipment, like dental clinics, nail salons and tattoo parlors, to donate to local clinics.

“There are supplies out there and people so far have been very generous with helping with those supplies so industry any other medical offices that aren’t using them could be good help,” Dr. Davis added.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is asking communities for help too, calling at Monday’s press conference for those who can sew to make fabric facemasks. The Iowa Department of Public Health even put out guidance of how to sew homemade masks.

“Our health care professionals are risking their own health to protect those who are sick and we must do everything we can do protect them… I’m asking for your help. If you can sew we need your time and talent to produce fabric face masks to protect Iowa’s front line workers,” Reynolds said.

Dr. Davis said Faith Regional has postponed all elective procedures to free up personal protective equipment and other supplies currently needed.