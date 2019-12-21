Siouxland meat processing company gets projects approved by IEDA

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cherokee meat processing company is a step closer to adding close to 400 jobs in that community.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board Friday approving $500,000 in direct financial assistance as well as tax benefits to Lopez Foods in Cherokee.

The company is remodeling a nearly 300,000 square foot facility with the installation of manufacturing equipment and computer hardware.

When complete, workers will produce Canadian-style bacon logs, fresh and frozen beef patties and other new product lines to be sold to an international restaurant chain.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories