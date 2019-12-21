Siouxland meat processing company gets projects approved by IEDA

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cherokee meat processing company is a step closer to adding close to 400 jobs in that community.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board Friday approving $500,000 in direct financial assistance as well as tax benefits to Lopez Foods in Cherokee.

The company is remodeling a nearly 300,000 square foot facility with the installation of manufacturing equipment and computer hardware.

When complete, workers will produce Canadian-style bacon logs, fresh and frozen beef patties and other new product lines to be sold to an international restaurant chain.