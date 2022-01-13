SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Some Siouxland students sharpened their math skills with an interactive competition.

Over 50 students from across the tri-state area came to South Sioux City Middle school. They answered math problems in a Jeopardy!-style format. The questions ranged from division to algebra.

Kalianne Norton, a seventh-grader from South Sioux City, said the event made math exciting to learn.

“I’ve always enjoyed math, but having like competitions and being able to do the math that’s harder for my grade it’s fun,” said Norton.

Teachers said the competition started four years ago and the questions have gotten harder each year. The attendance is normally higher but some schools opted out due to COVID-19.