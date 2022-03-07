SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland’s master gardeners got together for a tour of Morningside’s newest greenhouse.

The greenhouse is fully functional and is being used by Morningside ag students this semester.

The greenhouse is equipped with 24 hydroponic towers and four raft systems growing an assortment of lettuce, spinach, and chives.

Morningside’s Head of Agriculture said he hopes his students connected with the master gardeners on today’s tour.

“There’s some good opportunities for partnership with Morningside University and the Iowa State University outreach and extensions, master gardeners group. We’ve had some opportunities to work together on some projects and we look forward to what they can bring to our students,” Dr. Tom Paulsen said.

The greenhouse also has two fish tanks of nile tilapia to help the growing process.