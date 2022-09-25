SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 24th annual Starfest marching band competition brought 16 schools from around Siouxland and beyond together on Saturday to showcase the hard work of the musicians.

Several bands spent months learning the music and choreography to impact judges so they could move on to the next stage of the competition.

“We work really hard to roll out the red carpet and provided them an opportunity and an experience that is meaningful for both the directors, the audience, and all of the students involved today,” said North High School Director of Bands Pat Toben.

Students say the weeks of hard work and early mornings pay off in the end, “This early in the season, we went out there, it’s not the greatest it’s gonna be and a lot of people would give up, but me and a lot of my fellow band mates see it as what we’re at now. We can still move up,” said Aaron Williams, a senior with IKM-Manning.

Starfest has been holding competitions for 25 years and only missed one year due to the pandemic.