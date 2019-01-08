Siouxland marching band comes home with big wins Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCAU) - A Siouxland marching band just returned from one competition and brought home a few extra trophies on the way.

The Gehlen Catholic Marching Band took the field during the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio just before the new year with thousands of kids from schools all over the United States.

Before that life-changing performance, the Le Mars band competed against those schools in the Valero Alamo Bowl Field Marching Competition.

The band brought home a total of five trophies. They won first place for Overall Performance in Class 1A, as well as Best Color Guard, General Effect, and Music. For the Best Marching and Maneuvering category, they tied for first.