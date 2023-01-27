CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay Game.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Cody Langel, of Alton, Iowa, won the $20,000 lottery prize Friday. He purchased his winning ticket at the Daily Stop gas station in Le Mars.

Word Search is a $20 game that features 25 top prizes of $100,000, 75 prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.05.

InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won.