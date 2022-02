CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Ida Grove has won $10,000 from a scratch game.

Thomas Gaskins won the big prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game, according to the Iowa Lottery.

They say he bought the ticket at a Storm Lake Midtown. He claimed his prize at the lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake Friday.

The “Colossal Crossword” game features prizes up to $300,000.