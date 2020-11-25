Siouxland man welcomed home after months-long COVID-19 battle

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a bright and loud homecoming for a Siouxland man this evening.

Steve DeBoer returned home after spending months in a Sioux Falls hospital battling COVID-19.

The Le Mars community rallied around him on Tuesday evening with a homecoming car parade.

DeBoer sent weeks in ICU on a ventilator in a coma. His wife, family, and friends were unaware if he would survive. However, he’s back home, and he said he’s thankful to be spending Thanksgiving with his family.

“I also want to say thank you to family, friends, neighbors for their well wishes, their cards, their prayers. There is power in prayer, and for you that don’t think this is a real thing, it is. So, wear your masks and keep your social distancing,” said DeBoer.

DeBoer has a long road ahead of him, and he’s currently in outpatient physical therapy. He said he has big plans for the summer to be back out on the golf course.